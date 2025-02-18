Two NKY churches seek donations for flood victims

Two local churches, Visalia Baptist Church in Covington and First Baptist Church of Dayton, are seeking donations of various items to deliver to flood victims in Hazard, Kentucky.

The collections are happening amid severe flooding in south central Kentucky Sunday that has killed at least 11 people.

The local churches ask that only the following items be donated:



Cleaning tools: buckets, brooms, mops and similar items

Baby items, such as diapers, formula and baby wipes

Fans

Bleach

Clean water

Toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning rags

Non-perishable food

People can drop these items, as well as cash and check donations, at the specified locations and times below. Click the hyperlinks for directions.

Questions can be directed to Rev. Robert Ashley Beagle by calling 859-653-9050.

