Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Two NKY churches seek donations for flood victims

Feb. 2025 Ky flooding
George Walker IV | Associated Press
A truck sits in flood waters along the Cumberland River, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2025, in Clarksville, Tenn.
Feb. 2025 Ky flooding
Posted

Two local churches, Visalia Baptist Church in Covington and First Baptist Church of Dayton, are seeking donations of various items to deliver to flood victims in Hazard, Kentucky.

The collections are happening amid severe flooding in south central Kentucky Sunday that has killed at least 11 people.

The local churches ask that only the following items be donated:

  • Cleaning tools: buckets, brooms, mops and similar items
  • Baby items, such as diapers, formula and baby wipes
  • Fans
  • Bleach
  • Clean water
  • Toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning rags
  • Non-perishable food

People can drop these items, as well as cash and check donations, at the specified locations and times below. Click the hyperlinks for directions.

Questions can be directed to Rev. Robert Ashley Beagle by calling 859-653-9050.
This story originally appeared on our partner's website LINK nky.

More NKY news:
Ludlow council member accused of licking city administrator Gov. Andy Beshear issues state of emergency for Kentucky ahead of heavy rain Cold Spring Kroger $35 million expansion moves forward

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.