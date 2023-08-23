Turfway Park among Kentucky racetracks approved for temporary sports betting license

FLORENCE, Ky. — Turfway Park is one of seven racetracks to receive a temporary sports betting license in Kentucky.

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission also voted Tuesday to approve the temporary licenses — which last up to one year of operation — to Churchill Downs, Derby City Gaming, Ellis Park, The Mint Gaming Hall Cumberland, Oak Grove Gaming and Racing, The Red Mile and Newport Racing and Gaming.

Alongside the racetracks, the commission approved temporary licenses for eight online operators, including BetMGM, DraftKings and Turfway's partner, FanDuel.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Kentuckians can pre-register an account with approved mobile apps starting Monday, Aug. 28. Starting Sept. 7, wagers can be placed in-person. Approved mobile apps can start taking wagers Sept. 28.

"The countdown continues as we move closer to sports wagering with retail locations opening in just 16 days," Beshear said in a release. "Thank you to the KHRC commissioners for their dedication to getting this done right and getting it done in time for the opening of the NFL season."

According to a recent study by BetKentucky.com, about 40% of Kentuckians plan to bet regularly on sports.

"They tell us they're going to bet regularly, which means at least once a year or more," said writer Steve Bittenbender. "A smaller number than that, about 23%, tell us that they're going to bet at least once a week."

Bittenbender said he thinks 90% of all bets will be placed with online operators.