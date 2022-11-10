Things Northern Kentucky Veterans and active-duty military can get for free this Veterans Day

This Veterans Day there are tons of businesses in Northern Kentucky offering free items and discounts to veterans and active-duty military.

Here's a look at what you can get:

7-Eleven — Veterans get a free Quarter-Pound Big Bite 100% all-beef hot dog.

Applebee’s — Active-duty military, veterans, reserves, and National Guard get a free meal from a special menu. Dine-in only.

Biggby Coffee — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free 16 oz. beverage of choice.

Bob Evans — Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Chicken Salad Chick — On November 11, veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at all locations.

Chili’s — Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu. Dine-in only.

Cracker Barrel — Veterans get a complimentary slice of Double Chocolate Fudge Coca-Cola Cake. Dine-in and online orders.

Einstein Bros. Bagels — Veterans and active-duty military get a free hot or iced coffee (any size) with a purchase. In-store only.

Gold Star Chili — Veterans and active-duty military get a free regular 3-Way and regular drink on. Dine-in, carry out or drive-thru.

Golden Corral — Veterans receive a free “thank you” meal. Dine-in only.

Hooters — Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with a purchase of a beverage. Dine-in only.

IHOP — Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Little Caesars — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Lunch Combo at participating stores. In-store only.

O’Charley’s – Veterans and active-duty military get a free meal at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Outback Steakhouse — Veterans, active-duty service members and spouses get a free Bloomin’ Onion with any Coca-Cola beverage. Dine-in only.

Red Lobster — Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free Walt’s Favorite Shrimp, Fries, and Coleslaw. The offer is available for dine-in and to-go orders placed in-restaurant from 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.

Red Robin – Veterans and active-duty military get a free Red’s Tavern Double and free refills of Bottomless Steak Fries. Dine-in only.

Smashburger — Get a free burger or sandwich when you show a valid military ID at participating locations. In-store only.

Starbucks — Starbucks will offer a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed and iced coffee for veterans, military service members and military spouses.

Texas Roadhouse — From 11 a.m.-2 p.m. veterans and active-duty military can receive a meal voucher for dine-in or carry-out meal from a select menu. Good until May 30, 2023.

TGI Fridays — Veterans and active-duty military personnel get a free lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. from a select menu at participating locations. Dine-in only.

Tom & Chee – Veterans and active-duty military get a free melt.

Wendy’s — Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo at participating locations from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.

White Castle — Veterans and active-duty military get a free Combo Meal or Breakfast Combo Meal when dining at a participating restaurant.

Offerings may vary based on location.

