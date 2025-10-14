TANK seeks public input on service changes to address budget constraints

FT. WRIGHT, Ky. — Transit Authority of Northern Kentucky (TANK) wants to hear from you as it looks to change its low-ridership routes to an on-demand service.

"The cost to provide the service is higher than it's ever been, and our budget resources are not and so we're having to align those two things," said Gina Douthat, general manager of TANK. "We have to align the budget that we have to work with the cost to provide the service."

WATCH: Breaking down TANK's possible changes

TANK is looking at three possible scenarios to change its ridership. All of the options would create 15-minute daily services between Covington, Newport and Cincinnati, remove the Southbank Shuttle, add a TANK Plus zone in Florence and consolidate some lower-ridership express routes. Here's a look at the key differences:



Scenario 1 focuses on frequency, eliminating lower-ridership routes alongside the Southbank Shuttle and expanding TANK Plus, the on-demand flexible service, through Newport, Fort Thomas and Covington.

TANK Scenario 1 visual

Scenario 2 focuses on the expansion of TANK Plus, including the addition of a Covington TANK Plus zone that would be added to serve Latonia, parts of Fort Wright and Cambridge Square.

TANK Scenario 2 visual

Scenario 3 focuses on adding more routes to Covington, but fewer routes into Cincinnati, with TANK Plus replacing lower-ridership routes like in Fort Wright, St. Thomas More, Cambridge Square and St. Elizabeth Edgewood.

TANK Scenario 3 visual

Drew Miller has relied on TANK ever since she was 15.

She lives in Cincinnati but rides Route 1 to and from Northern Kentucky every day to do her shopping.

"I'd hate to see the 5 and the 8 disappear. I like to use them, I like being able to go down to the humane society, I like to do volunteer work there," Miller said.

Miller said she supports the high-frequency routes where buses come every 15 minutes.

"If there is a circuit going that way, I think it will be real beneficial," Miller said.

TANK will have pop-up informational sessions for riders to learn more about the possible changes this week.

Wednesday, Oct. 15:



10 a.m. to noon — Florence Hub

2-4 p.m. — Covington Transit Center

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Campbell County Public Library: Newport Branch

Thursday, Oct. 16:



9-10:30 a.m. — Covington Transit Center

2-4 p.m. — Covington Transit Center

4:30-6:30 p.m. — Kenton County Public Library: Covington Branch

You can share your feedback about the scenarios in an online survey here.