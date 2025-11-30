Covington, Great Parks of Hamilton County launch annual holiday lights recycling program

CINCINNATI — The City of Covington and Great Parks of Hamilton County are asking residents to keep broken or unwanted holiday lights out of the landfill by taking part in their annual recycling programs.

Covington's program kicks off Monday, Dec. 1 and continues through Feb. 28. The city, in partnership with Cohen Recycling, will collect all types of string lights, both incandescent and LED, at four drop-off locations.

Cohen will also accept other electric holiday decorations, including projects and motors from inflatable yard displays, at any of its recycling centers.

Holiday lights drop-off sites include:



Covington City Hall, 20 W. Pike St. — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Covington Fire Department Station 5, 1255 Hands Pike — Bin available 24/7

The Center for Great Neighborhoods, 321 MLK Jr. Blvd./W. 12th St. — Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to noon

Covington Public Works, 1730 Russell St. — Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Great Parks of Hamilton County is also kicking off its program Dec. 1, but it only runs until Feb. 1. Great Parks has been hosting the recycling program since 2014, and since its inception, Great Parks, also in partnership with Cohen Recycling, has recycled a total of 48 tons of holiday lights.

Those in Hamilton County can drop off old, broken and worn-out lights in specially marked barrels at six Great Parks locations.

Here are the Great Parks locations with drop-off bins:



Farbach-Werner Nature Preserve — Ellenwood Nature Barn

Glenwood Gardens — Gatehouse

Miami Whitewater Forest — Visitor Center

Sharon Woods — Sharon Center

Winton Woods — Wintor Center, front and side lobbies

Woodland Mound — Breezy Point Pavilion

Great Parks asks that all guests dropping off lights place the strands and their wiring directly into the barrels and not leave behind any boxes or bags used to carry them. Great Parks is not accepting any other materials.