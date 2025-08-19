Police: Child hospitalized after being hit by driver in Colerain Township

COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A child was hospitalized Tuesday afternoon after he was hit by a driver while riding his bicycle, Colerain Township police said.

Police said a boy was struck near the intersection of Compton Road and Coogan Drive around 2 p.m. A WCPO 9 crew saw a bike lying in the roadway after the crash.

The boy was transported to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center. Police did not say what his condition is.

The roadways have reopened, and the scene has cleared after the crash.