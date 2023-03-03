Watch Now
9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, high winds and severe storms

Heavy rain likely to start the day
The latest weather forecast from WCPO's 9 First Warning Weather team.
Friday SPC Outlook
Posted at 4:34 AM, Mar 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-03 05:39:45-05

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The threat for severe weather has increased with this system and the greatest concern for severe weather will be from around noon to 5 p.m.

Rain is already on the radar this morning and we'll see heavy showers throughout the main morning drive. We could also hear some rumbles of thunder but the main weather concern to start the day is the rain intensity. Temperatures will be in the low 40s so this is a cold rain.

We are under a flood watch for the day. 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible, Creeks and streams will rise today and hit or miss ponding on the roads is expected.

The first wave of showers lifts to the north by 9 to 10 a.m. and we'll get a brief break in precipitation. This is when energy builds ahead of our severe weather risk.

A new line of showers and storms will move in from the west starting around noon and quickly advance to the east. This line of storms is our severe weather chance. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Showers and storms are mostly likely up through 5 p.m. and then spotty, less intense rain will continue through 10 p.m.

Winds will also increase as our cold front passes today. Starting at 2 p.m., the National Weather Service starts our WIND ADVISORY and that continues until 4 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.

MORNING RUSH
Heavy rain likely
Rumbles of thunder
Low: 41

FRIDAY
Heavy rain likely, windy
Strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon
High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT
Mostly cloudy
Windy
Low: 35

SATURDAY
Partly cloudy
Dry and seasonal
High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT
Few clouds
Cool
Low: 34

SUNDAY
Mostly sunny
Pleasant
High: 55

