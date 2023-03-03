9 First Warning Weather Alert Day: Heavy rain, high winds and severe storms

It's a 9 First Warning Weather Alert Day.

The threat for severe weather has increased with this system and the greatest concern for severe weather will be from around noon to 5 p.m.

WCPO Friday SPC Outlook



Rain is already on the radar this morning and we'll see heavy showers throughout the main morning drive. We could also hear some rumbles of thunder but the main weather concern to start the day is the rain intensity. Temperatures will be in the low 40s so this is a cold rain.

We are under a flood watch for the day. 2 to 3 inches of rain is possible, Creeks and streams will rise today and hit or miss ponding on the roads is expected.

WCPO Friday Flood Watch



The first wave of showers lifts to the north by 9 to 10 a.m. and we'll get a brief break in precipitation. This is when energy builds ahead of our severe weather risk.

A new line of showers and storms will move in from the west starting around noon and quickly advance to the east. This line of storms is our severe weather chance. Damaging wind gusts, large hail and isolated tornadoes will be possible. Showers and storms are mostly likely up through 5 p.m. and then spotty, less intense rain will continue through 10 p.m.

WCPO Stronger storms Friday afternoon



Winds will also increase as our cold front passes today. Starting at 2 p.m., the National Weather Service starts our WIND ADVISORY and that continues until 4 a.m. Saturday. Winds will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph, gusting up to 50 mph.

WCPO Wind Advisory for Friday



MORNING RUSH

Heavy rain likely

Rumbles of thunder

Low: 41

FRIDAY

Heavy rain likely, windy

Strong to severe storms possible in the afternoon

High: 60

FRIDAY NIGHT

Mostly cloudy

Windy

Low: 35

SATURDAY

Partly cloudy

Dry and seasonal

High: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT

Few clouds

Cool

Low: 34

SUNDAY

Mostly sunny

Pleasant

High: 55

9 First Warning Weather 24/7 Livestream

==========