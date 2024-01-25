Watch Now
Sheriff: Juvenile detained after shooting threat at Gallatin County Middle School

2 adults were also arrested on unrelated charges
Posted at 11:33 PM, Jan 24, 2024
WARSAW, Ky. — One juvenile has been detained after an investigation into a shooting threat at Gallatin County Middle School, the sheriff's office said Wednesday night.

Gallatin County Sheriff Robert Webster said officials responded to the middle school shortly after classes started Wednesday morning after they were notified of a potential shooting threat.

"You may have seen a large law enforcement presence at the middle school all day long, due to an in-depth investigation," Webster said in a release.

After executing three search warrants, officials detained one juvenile in connection to the threat. Two adults were also arrested related on unrelated charges, Webster said.

"We would like to remind everyone to have that conversation with your children," Webster said. "Take their mental and emotional health seriously and ask for help when needed."

In his release, Webster thanked students "who stepped up and did the right thing" by reporting the threat.

"Your actions very well may have saved a life or lives," Webster said.

The sheriff said no evidence shows any additional threat to Gallatin County Schools.

