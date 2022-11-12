Shelters in need of donations as winter weather arrives in the Tri-State

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky has already switched over to cold weather operations and as temperatures continue to get colder, they're expecting an increase of people in need of shelter.

Kim Webb, executive director of the shelter, said there are a number of factors that bring people to their building. Some, like Raymond Shores, have full-time jobs.

"I'm working five to six days a week and when I need a place to sleep they let me come in here and go ahead," Shores said.

Under current economic conditions, Webb said seniors are the group impacted the most.

"They're targeted to be the fastest growing population in homelessness because they can no longer afford to pay rent, they're on a fixed income," she said.

Back in February, the shelter moved into a new location on 13th St. in Covington, nearly doubling its capacity to 68 beds plus areas for people to eat and work, a laundry room, clinic and dorm-style bedrooms that have an outlet at every bed.

With winter weather in the forecast, there are things the shelter still needs as they work to prepare.

"We have a need for blankets, we're doing a lot of coffee, we're doing a lot of creamer, a lot of powdered sugar," Webb said. "We're making sure that we have coats, that we have winter clothing on site, nice tube socks, things that can be layered for this upcoming winter season to try to be prepared."

There's a wishlist on the shelter's website of specific items and instructions on how to donate, but with the economy impacting everyone, Webb said she understands it might be more difficult for people to make donations right now as they appreciate volunteering just as much.

"I feel appreciated here," said Harold Jackson, a guest at the shelter. "I love the staff — they're funny, you know we laugh, we joke."

Whether it's staff or volunteers, it's the people at the shelter who make staying there a positive experience for the guests.