Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky reveals new, larger facility

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky is unveiling its new, larger shelter on Tuesday. The site has more than double the capacity of the shelter’s previous one.

The new location is located at 436 W. 13th Street in Covington. It has 68 beds.

The shelter’s previous site had 24 beds under COVID-19 restrictions. In January, when temperatures dropped, shelter officials said they had to turn away 20 to 25 people every night. They worked with Mother of God Church to open up overflow space for several weeks.

Beyond additional space, the new facility offers new features to make guests more comfortable. The space has private lockers, outlets next to beds, guest laundry and charging stations for phones with locks.

“Some have said, ‘thanks for listening,’ said Kim Webb, Executive Director of the Emergency Shelter of Northern Kentucky. “You know, ‘thanks for listening to us, when you asked us what we wanted in this building. You know, what we needed in this building.’”

The shelter is hoping to recruit more volunteers. You can stop by the shelter’s grand opening to learn more and take a tour of the new space at 11 a.m. on Tuesday.