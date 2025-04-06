Several areas in Carroll County under mandatory evacuation after dam gates opened along Kentucky River

CARROLLTON, Ky. — Residents in several areas of Carroll County — and anyone along the Kentucky River — are under a mandatory evacuation order after dam gates further up river were released, said Mike Ratliff, the director of the Carroll County Emergency Management.

The following areas are under a mandatory evacuation, according to Ratliff:



Prestonville

Greensbottom

Happy Hollow

Blue Lick

Lock Number 1 Road

Lower Mason Street

Ratliff said 10 gates were opened at Dix's Dam — which is located far south along the Kentucky River on Herrington Lake south of Lexington.

In a Facebook Live video, Ratliff said the dam gates were still open when they issued the mandatory evacuations. According to KYTC District 7, these releases were planned due to the level of Herrington Lake.

Update



Correction:



An earlier post should have stated that the release of water from the Herrington Lake Spillway in Mercer Co. was planned due to the level of the lake.



All flood prediction models factored the release into the predicted flood models. — KYTC District 7 (@KYTCDistrict7) April 6, 2025

In his letter to residents, Ratliff said this release is "drastically impacting downstream areas," with forecasts for the Kentucky River reaching 57 feet. He said any community along the Kentucky River corridor should evacuate. Downstream areas in the Tri-State that would be affected include any community along the Kentucky River in Owen County and Carroll County.

"The state has advised that the impacts of this major release are unprecedented and unpredictable," Ratliff wrote in his letter to residents. "All we know for sure is that this is going to impact our area in a major way."

Ratliff did say officials believe the outcome of this dam release along the Kentucky River corridor will be worse than the "Great Flood of 1937."

Ratliff said there is no guarantee resources will exist for rescue for those that fail to evacuate.

"This is a high impact event and should be taken as a life-threatening emergency," Ratliff wrote.

Those who need help with evacuation in Carroll County can call 502-732-6621. Those looking for shelter can call 502-732-7060.

Earlier Sunday, the Kentucky River was expected to reach a record level near the dam in Lockport. The Kentucky River was expected to crest in Lockport at 57 feet on Tuesday, according to the NOAA, but Ratliff said crest heights for the Kentucky River are now unknown.