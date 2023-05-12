Select Kentucky drivers licensing regional office locations test out Saturday hours

NORTHERN KENTUCKY — Kentuckians may not have to take time off work to visit drivers licensing regional offices.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will introduce Saturday hours at select drivers licensing regional offices throughout the commonwealth.

KYTC will test the new Saturday hours starting May 13 as a way to expand access to the offices for Kentuckians

Bellevue and Burlington are the only two locations in Northern Kentucky that will test the additional hours. Kentuckians can expect a walk-in service only with hours 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

There are 32 regional offices in the commonwealth with 24 locations testing out the added hours.

Driver testing services are not included with these Saturday hours.

There is no word on how long this pilot program will be around.

READ MORE

Grading Tri-State superintendents: Most annual evaluations are positive, some can't be found

Meet the team behind the 'Cincinnati Icon' sign

Here's how burning wood can actually help trees