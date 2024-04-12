Road closed after landslide on Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County

CALIFORNIA, Ky. — A road has been closed after a landslide on Mary Ingles Highway (KY8) in Campbell County Friday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The closure is between Oneonta Road and Painter Road in California.

Crews are in the process of cleaning the road.

KYTC said they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

A road closure is in place on KY 8 (Mary Ingles Highway) in Campbell County due to a slide. The closure is at mile point 12.5, which is between KY 1566 (Oneonta Road) and KY 2921 (Painter Road). pic.twitter.com/NuaIPKhrLt — KYTC District 6 (@KYTCDistrict6) April 12, 2024