Road closed after landslide on Mary Ingles Highway in Campbell County

Construction
Posted at 10:29 AM, Apr 12, 2024
CALIFORNIA, Ky. — A road has been closed after a landslide on Mary Ingles Highway (KY8) in Campbell County Friday morning, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said.

The closure is between Oneonta Road and Painter Road in California.

Crews are in the process of cleaning the road.

KYTC said they expect the road to be closed for several hours.

