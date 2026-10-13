President Trump to rally Kentucky voters in Highland Heights as midterms loom

HIGHLAND HEIGHTS, Ky. — President Donald Trump is set to appear at a rally in northern Kentucky on Saturday, according to an official with the National Republican Committee.

Trump will speak at Highland Heights in an effort to boost support for GOP candidates in Kentucky. Doors will open on Saturday at 10:30 a.m., with the event beginning at 2:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

This stop is one of many the president is making across the country as the midterm elections near.

Trump visited Youngstown on Monday to rally support for Sen. Jon Husted’s reelection campaign. Earlier this month, Trump traveled to Vandalia, Ohio to campaign for the state's GOP candidates.

Watch our full exclusive interview with President Donald Trump:

President Donald Trump talks midterm elections, Issue 3 in exclusive interview in Vandalia

WCPO 9's Tanya O'Rourke sat down with Trump for an exclusive 11-minute interview on issues facing Ohio voters, the upcoming midterms and more. Trump also spoke about his connection to the state.