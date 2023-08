PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — Two people were airlifted to UC Medical Center after a crash in Pendleton County, investigators said.

It happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday along the AA Highway near New Hope Road.

Dispatchers said a Dodge Challenger and Chrysler were involved.

Investigators did not say the extent of the victims' injuries but did say they were "serious enough to call a helicopter."

Police have not said if they know what caused the crash.