UNION, Ky. — The future is looking bright for Union, Kentucky, as plans for the Union Town Square development promise to enhance community life. This initiative will introduce more green space, along with a new city building and an amphitheater.

Over the last decade, Union has experienced rapid growth, establishing itself as the second-largest city in Boone County.

Mayor Larry Solomon said thousands of residents moved in with the development of more apartments, homes and retail shops.

"Over 10 years ago, we were just a small bedroom community with a population over 4 or 5,000," Solomon said.

Plans for Union Town Square in Boone County are in full swing

The project is estimated to cost $14.5 million and will feature not only a new city building and amphitheater but also parks and recreation.

"It's very important for our residents to have a space where they can bring their families and as a center for the city," Solomon said.

The current city building, which spans just 1,700 square feet, is no longer sufficient for the growing community.

The new city building will be a substantial 8,000 square feet and will be strategically located next to parks, providing families with the space to enjoy the green space.

"It's surrounded by different activities for recreation for kids with playgrounds, and then there is a garden area for older adults," Solomon said.

Solomon said that the development aims to meet the needs of Union's residents.

"We know what the people that live here, what they look like, making over $150,000 a year and that have kids," Solomon said.

The official groundbreaking for the Union Town Square project is scheduled for 2026.

"The key to this whole thing is bringing our families together," Solomon said.