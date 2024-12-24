Watch Now
Personal data of Boone, Kenton County students breached, school officials say

200 Boone County student records were compromised and 38 Kenton County students' data was accessed and viewed.
Personal data from current and former students in Boone and Kenton County school districts may have been accessed and copied in cyber attacks earlier this month, according to school district announcements.

School district officials said the data breaches appear to have stemmed from phishing schemes, where cybercriminals trick users into providing sensitive information, such as passwords, to gain unauthorized access to accounts.

In Boone County, approximately 200 student records were compromised, the district reported. Kenton County School District officials said that information for 38 students was accessed and viewed. A Dec. 20 announcement from Kenton County emphasized that no financial information is believed to have been involved.

The stolen data includes personal identification details such as birth dates and addresses. Student's health information was also breached including, Medicaid records, educational files, and details related to special education programs. The district said the specific information accessed varies by individual.

Both districts have contacted families impacted and asked them to monitor financial accounts for potential fraud or suspicious activity.

Boone and Kenton County officials are investigating the breaches and working to enhance system protections to prevent future incidents.

For more details, families can review both the Boone County and Kenton County district's full breach notifications.

