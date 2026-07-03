Ohio and Kentucky law enforcement to increase water patrols for Fourth of July weekend

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

The Kentucky Department of Fish & Wildlife and other law enforcement agencies are hitting the Ohio River this Fourth of July weekend to make sure boaters celebrate responsibly as the nation marks 250 years.

Sgt. Paul Sorrell with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife said the holiday is one of the busiest times of year on the water.

"It's typically one of the busier days and nights on the water," Sorrell said.

Officers will be increasing their patrols throughout the weekend across multiple locations.

"Tonight we'll be up here in the downtown area," Sorrell said. "But then we'll have other boats and other officers out in different locations across our district. They'll be all weekend, whether it's some of our lakes or other areas on the river."

The number one concern for law enforcement is drunk boating.

"It is by law, it's illegal to drink in public. But we focus on the operators of the boats because at the end of it, that's the biggest concern," Sorrell said.

Northern Kentucky boater Matt Feldhaus knows firsthand how dangerous an impaired operator can be. His vessel was nearly destroyed by a drunk boater.

"He was hammered, didn't know what he was doing. (He) swung around, missed us the first time, came back, hit us and crushed like four boats," Feldhaus said.

That experience is why Feldhaus and his crew always keep at least one person sober on board.

"(We) don't drink and drive," Feldhaus said.

Feldhaus also stressed the importance of staying aware of surroundings on the water.

"Just be responsible and watch your wake and all that," Feldhaus said.

Sorrell echoed that message.

"Most boats don't have seat belts, and no boat has brakes," Sorrell said. "The river can get crowded, so having room to operate and knowing how to operate become real big issues."

Sorrell also highlighted the importance of staying hydrated, with extreme heat a continuing concern throughout this weekend.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.