Northern Kentucky's largest school district to reopen Thursday with delay after 3-day closure

BURLINGTON, Ky. — Boone County Schools will resume classes Thursday with a two-hour delay, following a three-day closure due to the recent winter storm that blanketed the region.

The district, Northern Kentucky's largest, kept students home Wednesday as officials cited ongoing safety concerns including uncleared sidewalks, snow-covered bus stops and dangerous road conditions.

"Safety has to come first, no matter what anybody says or thinks," said Barbara Brady, spokesperson for Boone County Schools.

In a recorded message to families, Brady explained Wednesday's closure was due to "uncleared or partially cleared neighborhoods and cul-de-sacs, drifting snow, extreme cold, and likely ice from overnight refreezing, along with our concerns for snow piles at some of the bus stops, challenging bus turnarounds, and unclear sidewalks."

A spokesperson for Boone County told us the public works department was actively addressing roads of concern Thursday. Those included Lower River and Waterloo Roads, which are rural, steep and winding paths leading to Kelly Elementary School. While the narrow lanes were plowed, snow drifts and black ice remained a concern.

The district follows an all-or-nothing policy — if one school closes due to safety concerns, all schools in the system close.

Snow mounds piled up at bus stops and covered sidewalks created additional hazards. The county isn't responsible for clearing sidewalks, leaving many pickup areas inaccessible. In neighborhood cul-de-sacs where students are picked up, plows pushed snow to the ends, making it difficult for buses to turn around.

"Where are they going to wait, in the street? No. We're not going to allow that," Brady said.

Boone County Engineer Robert Franxman said county crews and contractors worked a combined 1,700 hours clearing roads over the past few days. Despite the extensive effort, challenges remain.

"There are occasional drifts and obviously with melting and refreeze, we will continually be monitoring things through the week and really into next week as these temperatures continue to be what they are," Franxman said.

The district expressed particular concern about buses that travel on highways, where high speeds combined with black ice create dangerous conditions for students.

Boone County Schools wasn't alone in weather-related disruptions Thursday. Multiple districts across the region announced closures or delays. Several districts opted for remote learning, including Grant County Schools, Milan Community Schools, and Sunman-Dearborn Community Schools.

