Northern Kentucky Norsemen's high school hockey team makes a historic run to the semifinals at nationals

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — The Northern Kentucky Norsemen's high school hockey team made history this season, advancing further at nationals than any team in the program's history.

After 44 games and countless miles of travel, the crew of 20 young men reached the semifinals on the national stage. The team returned home with a trophy from the state tournament and a plaque from nationals.

"Nationals is top level, it's the best of the best," head coach Eric Kathman said.

WATCH: Learn more about the Norsemen's historic run in the postseason

Northern Kentucky high school hockey team makes historic run to national semifinals

To advance out of pool play, the Norsemen had to mount a late comeback.

"We were losing 2 to 1, tied the game with 30 seconds left and then 3 on 3 [we] beat them in overtime to make us come out of pool play," Kathman said.

The team then won their next matchup to reach the semifinals.

"We had a game plan, shut their two best guys down to beat them 5 to 1 and move onto the semifinals," Kathman said.

Although the boys ended up losing in the semifinal game, Kathman radiates pride over his players.

"We made it out of pool play, it was so awesome. I'll cry about it now, it was so awesome," Kathman said.

WCPO Jen talking to head coach Eric Kathman

For the seniors, captains and assistant captains on the roster, the historic run marks a significant moment to close out their high school careers.

"A couple tears in the moment but after you look back and it's only good memories and something I'll be able to cherish forever," assistant captain Drew Kidman said.

WCPO Bringing home the trophy to NKIC

The team's performance made a statement for hockey in Kentucky.

"In talking with the tournament directors who gave us our plaque, they said, 'Wow, I think you guys opened some eyes for your area,'" Kathman said.

With the season complete, the program is already looking ahead. Little kids are coming out for tryouts this weekend, and the high school teams will start trying out in the month of April for next year's season.

"It means a lot to me, I spent my whole life here. It truly does mean the most to me that I've been able to spend all this time here," captain Maddox Malton said.

WCPO Norsemen Hockey Kentucky High School State Trophy

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