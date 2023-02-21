Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

9 horses rescued from Kenton County property

Horses rescued from Kenton County farm
Provided by Kenton County
<i>Animal control officer with a rescued horse.</i>
Horses rescued from Kenton County farm
Posted at 4:41 PM, Feb 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-21 16:43:35-05

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services rescued 9 horses suffering from abuse and neglect following the search of a property in south Kenton County on Dec. 22.

The search was prompted by an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen. The owner was taken into custody and charged with nine counts of animal cruelty on Jan. 5.

“Two horses were located in a pasture while the other seven were located inside the barn, two of which were housed in a stall designed for only one,” according to a press release from Kenton County Animal Services. “The horses were severely underweight, some with visible hip and rib bones. Several were overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming.”

A veterinarian accompanied Animal Services to help evaluate the animals’ condition.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” said Kenton County Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect, and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

Six of the horses have been released for adoption. The other three have remained in Animal Services’ custody pending the trial.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the horses, please call Kenton County Animal Services at (859) 356-7400.

This story originally appeared on LINKNky.com.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 5PM

More local news:
New playoff format coming to Major League Soccer Could a bike lane be in the cards for the Clay Wade Bailey Bridge? Proposals being accepted for $3 billion Brent Spence Bridge project

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 on your favorite streaming device.