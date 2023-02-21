9 horses rescued from Kenton County property

KENTON COUNTY, Ky. — Kenton County Animal Services rescued 9 horses suffering from abuse and neglect following the search of a property in south Kenton County on Dec. 22.

The search was prompted by an anonymous tip from a concerned citizen. The owner was taken into custody and charged with nine counts of animal cruelty on Jan. 5.

“Two horses were located in a pasture while the other seven were located inside the barn, two of which were housed in a stall designed for only one,” according to a press release from Kenton County Animal Services. “The horses were severely underweight, some with visible hip and rib bones. Several were overdue for teeth floating and hoof trimming.”

A veterinarian accompanied Animal Services to help evaluate the animals’ condition.

“The veterinarian was able to identify several major health concerns with these horses, including one that had stunted growth for its age,” said Kenton County Animal Services Director Kelsey Maccombs. “Even now, we aren’t in the clear. One of the horses has perished due to the severity of their neglect, and we continue to monitor the other horses.”

Six of the horses have been released for adoption. The other three have remained in Animal Services’ custody pending the trial.

If you’re interested in adopting one of the horses, please call Kenton County Animal Services at (859) 356-7400.

