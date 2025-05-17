Members from Covington Fire Department deploy to southern Kentucky to assist after severe storms

COVINGTON, Ky. — The Covington Fire Department sent firefighters to Laurel and Pulaski counties in Kentucky on Saturday to assist in search and rescue and clean-up efforts in the aftermath of severe storms.

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear declared a state of emergency Friday in preparation for the severe weather. On Saturday, Beshear posted on X that there were 14 confirmed fatalities and more than 100,000 without power after the storms.

Here is where we currently stand:

- In active rescue phase

- 100,476 without power

- Five counties have declared a state of emergency (1 written, 4 verbal)

- Confirmed fatalities (this number will likely grow): 14

- @KYTC reporting minimal roadway impacts 2/3 — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) May 17, 2025

Jeff Brinkman, an engineer, EMT and driver for the Covington Fire Department and the president of the Local 38 union, said that an alert went out around 1:00 a.m. Saturday morning to Northern Kentucky departments asking for a team to deploy to help efforts in London, Kentucky.

"We just want to help, we just want to do what we can. Every little bit helps in this situation," Brinkman said.

A 22-person team was deployed to London, including four members from the Covington Fire Department.

"When we send our members down there, they're ready to go to work right away and basically do whatever they can to ease some of that pain that's going on down there," Brinkman said.