Maysville police looking for missing woman last seen before the holidays

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — The Maysville Police Department needs help finding a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since before the holidays.

Officers say Eugenia Harris Cooley was last seen on or about Dec 20, 2024.

According to Detective Ryan Hull, she was last seen at her apartment on Meadow Drive, which is near Clark Street in Maysville, Ky.

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cooley's whereabouts is asked to call the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411 or submit an anonymous tip through Tip 411.