Watch Now
NewsNorthern Kentucky

Actions

Maysville police looking for missing woman last seen before the holidays

Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Eugenia Harris Cooley
Posted

MAYSVILLE, Ky. — The Maysville Police Department needs help finding a 47-year-old woman who has been missing since before the holidays.

Officers say Eugenia Harris Cooley was last seen on or about Dec 20, 2024.

According to Detective Ryan Hull, she was last seen at her apartment on Meadow Drive, which is near Clark Street in Maysville, Ky.

She is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Cooley's whereabouts is asked to call the Maysville Police Department at 606-564-9411 or submit an anonymous tip through Tip 411.

More NKY news:
TANK to suspend bus services overnight Monday into Tuesday Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear declares state of emergency ahead of winter storm Boone County prepares for winter storm, new chemical mix to melt snow quicker

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save so you Don't Waste Your Money