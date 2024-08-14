KSP: Man dead after crashing car on I-71 in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Ky. — One person is dead after Kentucky State Police said he crashed his car in Carroll County early Tuesday morning.

KSP said its Campbellsburg post received a call from dispatchers just after midnight referring to a crash on I-71 in Carroll County.

When KSP troopers arrived, they found William Davis of Pleasureville had gone off the road in the southbound lanes and hit a guardrail near the 44 mile marker. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials said KSP's Campbellsburg post is investigating the crash.