KSP: 41-year-old man dies in Gallatin County motorcycle crash

GALLATIN CO., Ky. — A man died Saturday after a motorcycle crash in Gallatin County, Kentucky State Police said.

KSP said 41-year-old Joseph Gilbertson, a Warsaw resident, was driving his motorcycle on US-42 when he crossed the center line of the road. A Dodge truck was being driven the opposite direction on US-42, and KSP said the truck driver was unable to avoid hitting Gilbertson.

The Gallatin County Coroner's Office pronounced Gilbertson dead at the scene.

KSP did not say if the truck driver was injured in any way.

Though KSP didn't specify that any charges were being issued, the crash's investigation is ongoing.

