Sheriff: 1 dead, 1 in critical condition after car crashes into farm pond

MORNING SUN, Ohio — One person has died and another is in critical condition after a crash early Sunday morning, the Preble County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) said.

Preble County 911 center received a report at approximately 2:56 a.m. of a vehicle in a pond along the roadway on SR 177, which is near Eaton Oxford Road.

Deputies arrived on scene and found two people in a submerged vehicle. Deputies and Fire /EMS pulled the people from the car and performed CPR at the scene before transporting both to Ft. Hamilton Hospital. The driver, an unidentified man, was pronounced dead at the hospital. The passenger, who the sheriff's office also didn't identify, remains in critical condition, PCSO said.

The sheriff's office found that the driver was traveling northwest on State Rout 177 when he drove off the side of the road. The car then drove through a field for several hundred feet before crashing into a pond, PCSO said.

No cause has been given for the crash. The crash remains under investigation.



