Police: 1 person shot outside Springfield Township apartment

SPRINGFIELD TWP., Ohio — One person was shot Friday night in a Springfield Township shooting, Springfield Township police said.

The shooting happened shortly after 9 p.m. Friday along the 1500 block of Meredith Drive, which is off of Hamilton Avenue. According to an incident report, a man was shot in front of an apartment.

The condition and identity of the person shot is unknown at this time.

Police have also not said what led up to or caused the shooting.

In 911 calls obtained by WCPO, a caller, who said they lived near the shooting site, reported hearing six gunshots before screaming from someone.

"Whoever's screaming, they took off running past my apartment," the 911 caller said.

Another caller that was severely out of breath said he was present during the shooting and ran.

The incident report also details that a male suspect wearing a mask allegedly ran northbound after the shooting.

Police have not identified any suspects or said if they have anyone in custody for the shooting.