KSP: 1 dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Pendleton County

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Pendleton County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Rankin Mill Road.

Troopers said a driver in a 2013 Honda SUV was turning left onto US 27 and pulled out into the path of the semi-truck.

KSP said the passenger in the Honda, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center via AirCare.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, KSP said.

KSP is continuing to investigate the crash.