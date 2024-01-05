Watch Now
KSP: 1 dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Pendleton County

Posted at 4:19 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 16:19:06-05

PENDLETON COUNTY, Ky. — A woman is dead after a two-vehicle crash Friday afternoon in Pendleton County, Kentucky State Police (KSP) said.

KSP said the crash occurred just before 1 p.m. at the intersection of US 27 and Rankin Mill Road.

Troopers said a driver in a 2013 Honda SUV was turning left onto US 27 and pulled out into the path of the semi-truck.

KSP said the passenger in the Honda, a woman in her 80s, was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was transported to University of Kentucky Medical Center via AirCare.

The driver of the semi-truck was not injured, KSP said.

KSP is continuing to investigate the crash.

