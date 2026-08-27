COVINGTON, KY — Covington city leaders are voicing frustration over the condition of Winston Avenue in Latonia and what they describe as a lack of action from the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.

Drivers say the road is long overdue for repairs.

"You gotta stay in the far lane. The right lane is just all potholes," Kenny Thomas, a Covington neighbor, said.

Tylor Hamblin drives Winston Avenue every day.

"It's pretty rough. It's very rough. Everybody likes to merge on one side to avoid the larger bumps, but it's, it's inevitable. You're going to get it either way," Hamblin said. "Repave it, please. However, whatever it takes to get it done."

WATCH: Covington leaders & neighbors calling for improvements along Latonia's Winston Avenue

'It's ridiculous:' Covington leaders frustrated by Winston Avenue conditions, lack of state action

Covington Mayor Ron Washington said during Tuesday night's city commission meeting that city leaders have already reached out to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and are not satisfied with the response.

"We got a reply from the chief engineer that I personally find unsatisfactory," Washington said. "He basically says in his email to us that he knows the street needs to be resurfaced, but they're gonna keep doing potholes because the project's not funded."

A representative with the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet told WCPO Thursday that resurfacing the road would not be enough and that it would need a full base replacement.

Thomas agrees.

"I think it all needs to be taken up and probably put concrete down," Thomas said. "The only thing I can see (is) to repair it permanently, rather than this temporary patches they keep putting in it."

Washington says the city's next step is likely going to the top of state leadership.

"I think the next push should be to the governor's office. We need to continue to fight for our community on this. It's ridiculous," Washington said Tuesday night. "We got a major thoroughfare into a very important part of our city, and we're being let down by, um, non-elected members of our community."

KYTC is working on providing WCPO with a statement regarding these concerns. We've yet to receive it at this time.