'It's exciting getting water' | Local utility expanding water main to new streets across Campbell County

ALEXANDRIA, Ky. — Wayne Kremers' home in Alexandria was built by his father in the mid-1970s.

"It's exciting getting water," Kremer said.

Since its construction, it has run on water from a cistern. That led to trouble when Kremers' five children were still in the house and the pipes ran dry.

WCPO 9 News Wayne Kremer and WCPO 9 News reporter Sam Harasimowicz

“You go out when it’s freezing, fill the truck and bring it home, you know. You got to holler at the kids all the time to get out of the shower," Kremer said.

But now, he's paid to join the Northern Kentucky Water District's Campbell County Water Main Expansion Project.

Watch to learn how the water main expansion is impacting Campbell County residents:

New project gives over 90 households access to public water system

"Convenience and reliability, you know? Turn the faucet on, you’ll always have water, not depending on your cistern," Kremer said.

Back in 2022, NKWD said it surveyed residents who were not serviced by the utility to see if people were interested in connecting to public water.

Eventually, construction of the water main expansion began in January. It was completed in October.

As the project was finished, the utility reported that 91 more households can connect to public water.

Thursday afternoon, NKWD hosted a 'water celebration' to commemorate the project's completion.

An additional 6.5 miles of new water main were added, with a total cost of $5.m, according to NKWD. The funds were comprised of federal ARPA grants, state grants and local resources.

"Once complete, close to 98% of homes in Campbell County will have access to reliable, clean, safe drinking water," said Lindsey Rechtin, President and CEO at NKWD.

The project impacts homes along eight streets in Campbell County:

Northern Kentucky Water District Subdistrict HB Water Main Extension

A NKWD spokesperson informed me that residents along the eight streets included in the project have the option to tap into the water main but can keep their pre-existing service.

The expansion project also allowed for the construction of nearby fire hydrants in the areas connected to the water main.