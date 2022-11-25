House fire in Florence sends one to hospital

FLORENCE, Ky. — One person was injured in a fire on Hampshire Place in Florence Thursday night.

Firefighters said they were called to the scene shortly before 8:00p.m. and found flames rising from the roof of a house. Only one person was home.

That person was taken to St. Elizabeth Florence Hospital with minor injuries.

Witnesses described seeing flames growing very quickly.

Flames were doused by firefighters within 12-15 minutes, but the home was a complete loss. Crews continued to monitor for hot spots Thursday night.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.