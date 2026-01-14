Former Boone County church music director sentenced to 15 years for sexually abusing teen

BURLINGTON, Ky. — A former Boone County church music director was sentenced to more than a decade in prison Tuesday for sexually abusing a teenager for multiple years, starting when the victim was 15 years old.

The sentence is in line with a plea agreement between Michael Howard's attorney and prosecutors: 15 years in exchange for Michael Howard pleading guilty to 28 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of third-degree sodomy.

Regional Circuit Judge James Schrand also ordered Michael Howard to register as a sex offender for life.

The victim, now 20-year-old Timmy Goodman, delivered a statement to the court, describing years of abuse.

Confronting Michael Howard

Timmy Goodman shared his first memory of Michael Howard in his statement.

"My first memory of Michael Howard was during my papaw's funeral in 2016. He played the music during the music ceremony. Was this the first time Michael decided that I would be his prey?" Timmy Goodman said.

WATCH: Timmy Goodman addresses the man convicted of sexually abusing him as a teen

Former church music director faces 15 years for sexual abuse of teenager

He said Michael Howard exploited his developing brain to carry out the abuse.

"The unfortunate truth is that Michael Howard could not find a consenting adult with a fully developed prefrontal cortex to fulfill his own sick sexual fantasies, so he preyed on a 13, 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19-year-old boys to get himself off," Timmy Goodman said.

Timmy Goodman said he rejected Michael Howard's characterization of their interactions as a "relationship."

"He did not have any sexual relationship with a minor. A relationship is between two consenting people who have the right age and position in life," Timmy Goodman said. "This was not a sexual relationship. This was a mentor-friendship that quickly progressed into grooming a minor and then eventually sexually abusing that minor."

Timmy Goodman said he was skeptical about Michael Howard's remorse over the years, describing how he would cry and express regret during the abuse but continue the behavior.

"He sunk his teeth and claws into me, but now someone where he is going is going to look forward to (sinking) their claws into his depressing, decrepit body," Timmy Goodman said.

How the abuse came to light

The case was discovered after Michael received a DUI, and his wife, Molly Howard, discovered information about Timmy Goodman on Michael Howard's phone.

"I sincerely praise God for that DUI. If it were not for that, then Molly would not have found information about me stored on Michael's phone," Timmy Goodman said.

After initially hesitating to press charges, Timmy Goodman said he decided to report the abuse in December 2024 to protect other potential victims.

"My first impulse was, no, do not press charges on the father, the husband, the church leader and the music pastor. But after about 24 hours of living with this abuse unhidden, I realized the dire need of putting him behind bars," Timmy Goodman said.

Boone County deputies arrested Michael Howard in January 2025. He was originally charged with 40 counts of first-degree sexual abuse and 40 counts of third-degree sodomy.

A family devastated

Timmy Goodman's parents, Julia and Tim Goodman, addressed the court Tuesday, sharing the profound impact Michael Howard's actions had on their entire family.

Julia Goodman called Dec. 27, 2024, "the most difficult day of our life."

"We discovered that our son had been groomed and sexually abused by someone we consider one of our closest friends. We trusted this individual with one of our most precious treasures, our child. We unknowingly allowed a predator into our family," Julia Goodman said.

Michael Howard used his position at their church, Florence Baptist Temple, where he served as music director, to gain access to their son, Julia Goodman said, who also worked at the Howards' furniture store.

"Little did we know that he used his power of his church leadership position as well as his role as an employer to gain Timmy's trust and use control over him," Julia Goodman said.

She went on to say the family sold a truck, furrniture and accessories which were all purchased from the Howards.

Tim Goodman, who served as Michael Howard's Sunday school teacher and friend, said he feels betrayed.

"My wife and I spent years pouring into his life. We provided marriage discipleship classes, shared holidays, meals. We even vacation together," Tim Goodman said. "We trusted this man with our own child."

Both Julia and Tim Goodman asked the court to ensure Michael Howard serves his full sentence and said they hope that their son's story will help others.

"We believe that God will use Timmy's story to help educate others on ways to prevent grooming and sexual abuse," Julia Goodman said.

No apology from Howard

Michael Howard spoke for almost six minutes during the sentencing hearing, but never directly apologized to Timmy Goodman.

"This should have never happened. I would have never dreamed this would happen. I'm a man that stands here needing forgiveness," Michael Howard said.

Howard spent most of his time speaking about his faith and how he found redemption over the past year.

"I'm a saved man. I gave my heart to Jesus Christ as a young kid. ... I stand before this court today knowing that I'm born again," Michael Howard said.

Several people showed up to support Michael Howard, including his wife and mother.

Molly Howard described her husband as a devoted father to their two young daughters and asked the judge to consider the impact of his sentence on their children.

"Michael's character is defined by his generosity, his humility and unwavering commitment to those he loves," Molly Howard said. "His sense of humor fills our home with laughter, and his devotion provides our children with a sense of safety and stability. He can't — that cannot be replaced."

His mother, Sheila Howard, asked for mercy, describing her son as an exceptional person who deserves a second chance.

"Please allow Michael to pick up the broken pieces and to begin to put his life and his family back together," Sheila Howard said. "He has achieved great success in his life, and he has always shown exceptional kindness and integrity in his business and in his life in general."

Michael Howard will be eligible for parole after he serves 85% of his sentence, meaning he could be released from state prison in 12.5 years.

