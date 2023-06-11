Firefighter injured in Gallatin County firetruck crash

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Gallatin County firefighter was injured in the line of duty on Saturday, the Kentucky State Police said.

While responding to call on KY 467, the firefighter driving the firetruck encountered an oncoming vehicle on the one-lane road. The fire engine dropped one tire off the road in response. The driver over corrected when the tire went back on the road, causing it to overturn multiple times, and ejecting the driver, investigators said.

The firefighter was flown to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

It is unknown if any others were injured in this crash at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation being conducted by Kentucky State Police.