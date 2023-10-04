Watch Now
Covington police: Woman in critical condition after being hit in crosswalk

Posted at 9:17 PM, Oct 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-03 21:17:43-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — One woman is in the hospital after Covington police said she was hit while in a crosswalk Tuesday night.

Police responded to the intersection of 43rd and Winston at around 6:30 p.m. for a call of a pedestrian hit in a crosswalk. When they arrived, they found a woman with multiple injuries.

The woman was taken to UC Medical Center, where police said she is currently in critical condition. The driver did stay at the scene and is cooperating with officers, police said.

Police have shut down the intersection and said the road could be closed for "quite some time" as investigators reconstruct the scene. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call CPD's Traffic Bureau at 859-292-2280.

