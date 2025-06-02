Covington Police searching for missing teen with autism

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are looking for a critically missing teenager who has autism.

According to the Covington Police Department, 17-year-old George Wallace was last seen just after 6:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Captain Justin Bradbury said in a press release that officers responded to the Homeward Bound group home after receiving a call about an "autistic teen" walking away from the facility.

Bradbury said police were told that Wallace expressed concerns about being a danger to himself.

The release says he was last seen wearing blue jeans, a cream-colored Nike hoodie and a beige baseball hat with the word "Upchurch" on it.

Police describe him as having a mullet haircut.

Bradbury said Wallace has connections to the Kenton, Campbell and Grant County areas.

Authorities are urging anyone who knows Wallace’s whereabouts or has any relevant information to contact 911, call dispatch at 859-356-3191, or reach out to Cincinnati/NKY Crime Stoppers at 513-352-3040.