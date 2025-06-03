Covington-based Braxton Brewing to take over Hi-Wire Factory 52 location in Norwood

CINCINNATI — Braxton Brewing has officially acquired the Hi-Wire Brewing location at Factory 52 in Norwood and will reopen it as Braxton Factory 52, according to a joint press release from both breweries.

The release describes this transition as "part of a mutual growth opportunity" that benefits both companies.

Adam Charnack, co-founder and CEO of Hi-Wire Brewing, explained that the decision came after Hurricane Helene severely damaged the company’s headquarters, flagship taproom and distribution warehouse in Asheville, North Carolina, in 2024.

“We had to think about how to ensure the health of the business, and that meant making some hard choices,” said Charnack in the press release. “We share a lot of the same core values with our friends at Braxton, and while this was a difficult decision that we did not take lightly, this new partnership has really been a silver lining. We believe that they will handle this transition in a way that feels right for our business, community, and employees and helps to ensure Hi-Wire Brewing is as strong as ever.”

As a part of the transition, Braxton Brewing, a Covington-based company, will retain the current Hi-Wire employees at the Factory 52 location, and several Hi-Wire beers will continue to be available on tap after the brewery reopens under the Braxton name.

“Adam and I started the conversation roughly six months ago about what a transition of this space for our breweries might look like,” said Jake Rouse, co-founder and CEO of Braxton Brewing, in the press release. “Our team has loved watching the evolution of Factory 52 and has been considering what it might be like to have a presence in one of the coolest multi-use spaces in Cincinnati. After discussing further with the team at Hi-Wire, we felt that we could build upon the incredible foundation they established at the Norwood location and carry on that legacy through this new agreement. This transition is not transactional; it’s really the start of a new friendship.”

The two breweries also plan to collaborate on a commemorative co-branded beer, which will be announced and released in select Braxton Brewing and Hi-Wire taprooms.

Braxton Brewing temporarily closed the Hi-Wire Factory 52 location and One-Eyed Jacks bar in the green space on Monday for minor renovations. According to the release, current Hi-Wire employees will receive training at various Braxton Brewing locations until both the brewery and The Porch by Braxton Brewing reopen in June.