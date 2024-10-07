Coroner responds to fatal helicopter crash in Owenton

OWENTON, Ky. — The coroner was called to a helicopter crash in Owen County, Kentucky, Monday evening.

According to the FAA, a Bell 206 helicopter crashed at around 6 p.m. Three people were on board.

WCPO spoke to the Owen County coroner, who confirmed he was called to the scene of the crash.

Owen Electric Cooperative, Inc. reported a power outage for multiple customers at around 6:30 p.m. due to the crash. All power was restored shortly after at 6:50 p.m.

A crew is heading to the scene. This story will be updated with more information when it is available.