Coroner: Northern Kentucky man found dead at Dayton-area lake

TROTWOOD, Ohio — A 19-year-old Northern Kentucky man was found dead at a Dayton-area lake Monday, the Montgomery County Coroner's Office said.

Mamoudou Diallo, a Florence resident, died on June 5 at Madison Lakes in Trotwood, Ohio, which is just west of Dayton.

The coroner's office couldn't confirm Diallo's manner of death.

Diallo's death is under investigation by the Trotwood Fire Department.

Madison Lakes, which is just under 90 minutes away from Florence, has multiple amenities, including fishing, volleyball courts, picnic shelters and more.

