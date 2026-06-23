City of Covington set to repave 27 roads in 10 different neighborhoods

WCPO 9's Logan MacDonald covers everything Northern Kentucky. If you have a story that you'd like Logan to look into or a news tip, email him at Logan@WCPO.com.

COVINGTON, Ky. — The City of Covington has announced plans to resurface and repave 27 roads across 10 neighborhoods following extensive research on the city's roadways.

Every street in Covington was studied and given a road quality score on the Pavement Condition Index, which ranges from 0 to 100. A handful of roads among the worst scores are now set to see improvements, including:

Shelby Street from Riverside Drive to Second Street

Gribble Drive from Madison Pike to Siffel Court

Alexandria Avenue from Madison Avenue to West 28th Street

Kailee Pendygraft, who lives on Alexandria Avenue, said the road is overdue for attention.

"It's pretty horrible, but it'll be repaved, so I'm really, really happy about that," Pendygraft said. "I don't want to get new tires, but that's what it feels like I'm going to have to do if this road stays like this."

WATCH: How the project will impact Covington residents

Covington set to repave 27 roads in 10 neighborhoods

Kenny Wendling, another Covington resident, said the work is needed throughout the city.

"A lot of places in Latonia need it done," Wendling said.

A road's Pavement Condition Index score is not the only factor used to determine which streets get repaved first. Bill Matteoli of Covington Public Works said crews also consider factors like roadway use.

"We'll actually drive. We'll drive this road and say, 'Oh, there's only really only two houses on there. Do we waste $40,000 of our budget to pave a road where there's only two houses?' No," Matteoli said.

No timeline has been announced for when the work will begin, but residents should expect temporary street parking impacts once it does.

"All these signs (will) go up, up and down the road, (saying) no parking. The contractor puts those signs out and he knows when he's coming in, so just get out of the way and let them do their work, and usually they can get in and out of there in a couple of days," Matteoli said.

For residents without driveways, the temporary parking restrictions could pose a challenge.

"We don't have a driveway," Pendygraft said Tuesday. "A lot of people on the street actually don't have driveways, or they're just little walkways your car can't even fit in it. I don't really know where I'm going to park my car. I hope I can figure it out."

You can find more details on the project, including the full list of streets being repaved, on the City of Covington website by clicking the link here.

Have a story idea or tip for WCPO 9 Northern Kentucky reporter Logan MacDonald? Email him at Logan@WCPO.com.