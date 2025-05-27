Boone County Water Rescue: Man's body found in a car in Licking River

MORNING VIEW, Ky. — The body of a man has been recovered from the Licking River in Northern Kentucky, according to Boone County Water Rescue.

Danielle Gronefeld with the department stated in a press release that around 9 p.m. on Sunday, the Piner-Fiskburg Fire District and Kenton County Emergency Management requested assistance from Boone County Water Rescue to investigate tire tracks leading into the river in Morning View, Kentucky.

Upon arriving at the scene, the water rescue team suspended operations around 2 a.m. on Monday due to unsafe river conditions.

The search and recovery efforts resumed at 10 a.m. that same day.

According to Boone County Water Rescue, public safety divers located a vehicle approximately 20 feet from the bank, submerged in around 7 feet of water.

The vehicle contained a male occupant and was subsequently towed from the water.

Authorities have yet to release the identity of the man or the cause of death.

The investigation has now been handed over to the Kenton County Police Department and the Kenton County Coroner's Office.