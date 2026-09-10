Florence suspends Flock Camera system to review technology, privacy concerns

FLORENCE, Ky. — Flock Safety's automated license plate reader system will be suspended in the city of Florence as officials work to review the implications of this technology, according to an announcement made by Mayor Julie Aubuchon on Thursday.

“Residents have raised legitimate questions and they deserve more than assurances,” Aubuchon said.

The license plate readers are set to be deactivated during the review period. The review itself will be conducted by a joint task force comprised of law enforcement, legal experts and technical experts. The city will work with the Boone County Sheriff's Office to form this task force.

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Aubuchon said this review was not prompted by any alleged misuse of Flock technology by the Florence Police Department.

Constitutional concerns tied to Flock Cameras were reviewed by the city attorney, who concluded that the system didn’t overstep constitutional rights during its use in the city, according to a press release from the Florence city clerk.