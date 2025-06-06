'Be a good steward' | River cleanup to honor beloved NKY environmentalist who died in April floods

BUTLER, Ky. — Butler Park on Mill Street will be filled with volunteers Saturday sweeping area tributaries and cleaning up the land to honor the life of beloved environmentalist Robert "Boo" Singleton months after his death.

Singleton was found along the banks of the Licking River during April's historic flooding. Many believe he was attempting to clean the river, as he often did, when he suffered a medical episode and died.

Long-time friend Joel Nahari said he would be leading a group of volunteers during the river sweep to pay homage to Singleton's legacy.

"He dedicated his life once he retired from the railroad to cleaning the environment," he said.

WATCH: Pendleton County honors environmentalist with action

River cleanup to honor beloved NKY environmentalist who died in April floods

Nahari told us a story we've heard many times since Singleton's death, describing how he'd commonly follow trash trucks that he'd seen spilling garbage to tell the drivers to be more cautious about their loads.

He said the loss was hard to believe.

"It was a shock," Nahari said. "It still is a shock. It's hard to get over losing a good, good friend."

In addition to the first community cleanup, organizers of The Boo Project hope to build an educational walking trail and boat ramp at the Butler Community Park as a memorial to Singleton.

Pendleton County Economic and Tourism Development Director Tami Vater said the ramp would allow better access for boats to enter the river for clean-ups.

"It's going to have a rail on it so you can put your boat, canoe, or kayak on it and slide it down," she said.

The county is working with area donors and the University of Kentucky's Cooperative Extension office to get grant funding for the project.

Kenna Knight with the Extension Office said phase one, including the walking trail, was already funded. She said it would help people learn about the river and how to care for it.

"It's important to be a good steward," Knight said.

Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at the Butler Community Park. Vater described the river sweep as a "rain or shine" event.

Anyone interested in donating is asked to visit the website dedicated to Boo Singleton's memory.