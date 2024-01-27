Animal control: 14 dogs, five puppies rescued from Robertson County home

MOUNT OLIVET, Ky. — Fourteen dogs and five puppies were taken from a home on Walnut St. in Mount Olivet after an anonymous tip to the Kentucky Humane Society resulted in Robertson County Animal Control and the rescue Friends of Mason County Animals paying a visit.

Friends of Mason County Animals Director Karen Hopkins said they found the dogs in "horrible condition."

"The dogs were matted as if they hadn't been groomed in over a year, wounds, limping, skinny. The areas they were kept in were full of feces, urine and mud," Hopkins said.

The dog's owner surrendered them to animal control on Monday.

"It is heartbreaking," officer Aletha Thomas said. "It hurt me. It hit me pretty hard. It is not OK."

New York-based animal rescue Guardians of Rescue has taken over relocation and care for the animals with several being transported to Davinci's Dream animal rescue.

WCPO spoke with the owner Friday, but isn't naming her as no criminal charges have been filed. The owner eventually declined to comment on the record on the advice of her attorney.

Hopkins said the home and a secondary shelter on the property were used to breed dogs for sale through a business called "Sharp's Doodles."

A Facebook page associated with the business was unavailable on Friday.

"Shelters and rescues are overwhelmed with puppies and dogs, all breeds and sizes that are coming in," Hopkins said. "A lot of them are coming in from these puppy mills and breeding situations — backyard breeders."

Thomas said the owner had reached out to the animal shelter for help in late 2023, but never followed up.

"She tried saying she had rescue for a dog and I told her to send me some pictures and information because we were full, but I never got a response back," she said.

Hopkins and Thomas indicated they had passed their pictures and video to Robertson County attorney Jesse Melcher for use in possible prosecution, but a call to his office Friday wasn't returned.

Hopkins said anyone interested in tracking the dog's progress or helping them with donations or resources should contact Guardians of Rescue.