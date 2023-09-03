78-year-old man dead after crashing into embankment in Pendleton County

BUTLER, Ky. — A 78-year-old man is dead after crashing his vehicle into an embankment in Pendleton County, said Rob Braun, Pendleton County volunteer public information officer.

Around 1 p.m., a 78-year-old man was driving his Jeep southbound on State Route 27 in Butler, Kentucky.

While driving the man collided with a camper attached to the back of a pickup truck nearby KY-3149, Braun said. The driver of the camper said the man in the Jeep than continued to drive erratically.

Later on, the driver of the Jeep than turned around and went northbound on State Route 27 when he veered off the side of the road and into an embankment.

Braun said the 78-year-old died due to the crash.

The man's identity has not been released as police work to notify his family.

There were two people in the truck with the camper, but neither one was injured, Braun said.

It's currently unclear what caused the man to drive off the road or drive erratically.

Braun said Kentucky State Police are investigating and reconfiguring the crash.