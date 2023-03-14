Hamilton pastor hopes Biden's executive order on gun violence makes a difference

President Joe Biden’s executive order on gun control is drawing mixed reactions.

The president said this will help curb gun violence in America and keep guns away from people who shouldn’t have one. Hamilton pastor Shaquila Mathews supports Biden's order.

"It’s about making sure that there is the proper language so that guns are not easily accessible in the hands of people they should not be in the hands of," Mathews said. "If you’re a responsible gun owner and safety and you’re properly handling your firearms and weapons that’s one thing."

Mathews lost her brother to gun violence six years ago.

"Someone broke into his house and was robbed and shot," she said. "It was very unfortunate and devastating to our family."

Six years later, her brother’s murder still hasn’t been solved.

"You hear the saying time heals all wounds. In moments like this when you are faced with something so traumatic, you question that," she said.

Mathews said she is hopeful this executive order will decrease the number of homicides.

"[Guns are] getting in the hands of people who should not have them — it’s the community guns, it’s the guns that are stashed that people know that they’re placed to do harm," Mathews said.

However, not everyone agrees with the president’s actions.

"Well this executive order from the president is a real train wreck," said Buckeye Firearms Executive Director Dean Rieck. "In my opinion, it’s a vast overreach."

Rieck said the president is out of line.

"My guess is the president’s executive order is going to spur more lawsuits," Rieck said. "All the president is trying to do is set up for his next presidential campaign that’s all that this is really about."

He said he finds several pieces of the order to be concerning.

"For example, there’s a section about marketing to minors," Rieck said. "They’re going to try to punish firearm manufacturers for marketing to minors. I don’t even know what that means."

In the executive order, the president asks the Federal Trade Commission to do a public report detailing how gun manufacturers market to minors and all civilians.

Rieck said he thinks the Democratic Party is trying to deter people from buying a gun.

"Every licensed gun dealer goes through a background check. It’s already a law, so I’m not exactly sure who they’re trying to crack down on. People who are acquiring firearms illegally don’t go through background checks now and they won’t go through background checks later," he said.

On the other end, Mathews thinks the executive order is a step in the right direction but said more needs to be done about gun violence.

"Sometimes I feel like are we moving forward? Are we moving backward? Are we at standstill? But I guess any drop or trickle in the bucket, it helps fill up the bucket," said Mathews.