5 dead after plane headed to Columbus crashes in Arkansas

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Five people are dead after an airplane headed to Columbus crashed in Arkansas shortly after takeoff, according to multiple reports.

The Federal Aviation Administration said a twin-engine Beechcraft BE20 crashed after departing from the Bill and Hillary Clinton National Airport in Little Rock, Arkansas at around noon Wednesday. The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office said the crash happened near the 3M plant in Little Rock.

Authorities said the five people on board were pronounced dead. The plane was headed to John Glenn Columbus International Airport.

At this time, there is no information on what caused the crash. It happened when the National Weather Service reported a line of thunderstorms traveling through the area. The NWS forecasted heavy rain and wind gusts around 40 miles per hour. Pulaski County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Lt. Cody Burk said it would be up to investigators to determine if weather was a factor.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. The NTSB will be in charge of the investigation and provide updates.