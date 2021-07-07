Sen. Sherrod Brown shares photos of U.S. Capitol office in aftermath of Jan. 6 attack

It didn't take long for Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, to condemn the actions of a crowd of rioters who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, but he waited to share the direct impact that day's attack had on his office and his staff.

In a tweet Wednesday, Brown shared for the first time photos he took on Jan. 7, the day after the crowd breached and ransacked the Capitol building. Many of the trespassers did so in an attempt to disrupt Congress' certification of President Joe Biden's victory at the November polls.

This is the first time I’m sharing my photos from January 6th.



I took these exactly six months ago - the morning after the insurrection.



This is what I saw in the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/1atviIbBwa — Sherrod Brown (@SenSherrodBrown) July 7, 2021

Weeks later, Brown would be one of 57 senators who voted to convict former President Donald Trump during his second impeachment trial. Congressional Democrats and some Republicans accused the outgoing incumbent of inciting the crowd's destructive and ultimately deadly actions.

While Brown was the only regional Congressional member to vote to convict, he was not the only one to condemn the events that day: Brown's Republican counterpart, Rob Portman; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; and Reps. Steve Chabot and Brad Wenstrup, R-Cincinnati all pleaded that afternoon with the crowd to stop the violence. Rep. Warren Davidson, R-Troy, expressed his faith in the Capitol Police force as the afternoon's events unfolded.

Late last month, the AP reported that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the House approved a select committee to investigate the events of Jan. 6.