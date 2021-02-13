See how Ohio, Indiana and Kentucky senators voted in the impeachment trial

On Saturday, the Senate acquitted former President Donald Trump of inciting violence that led to the deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6.

In total, 57 senators voted in favor of convicting Trump, while 43 voted "not guilty." Seven Republicans joined all Democrats to convict, but it was far from the two-third threshold required.

On Tuesday, six Republican senators and 50 Democrats voted to reject constitutional objections and earlier on Saturday, five Republicans and 50 Democrats voted to call witnesses, causing an hours-long standoff about whether to prolong the trial through witness testimonies.

In Indiana, Republican senators Mike Braun and Todd Young both voted against the constitutionality of the trial, against hearing witnesses and against convicting the former President.

Kentucky's Republican senators, Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul voted the same. After voting to acquit, however, McConnell condemned Trump and called him "practically and morally responsible" for the violent protests at the U.S. Capitol.

Ohio saw the region's only vote to convict Trump, from Democrat Sherrod Brown, who voted the trial was constitutional, for seeing witnesses in the trial and that the former President was "guilty." Ohio's Republican senator, Rob Portman, like his Republican counterparts in Kentucky and Indiana, voted no for all three.

Seven Republicans voted to convict former President Trump, easily the largest number of lawmakers to ever vote to find a president of their own party guilty at impeachment proceedings. Voting to find Trump guilty were GOP Sens. Richard Burr of North Carolina, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Susan Collins of Maine, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Mitt Romney of Utah, Ben Sasse of Nebraska and Patrick Toomey of Pennsylvania.

Most of the defecting Republicans had clashed with Trump over the years. Burr and Toomey have said they will retire and not seek reelection when their terms expire next year.