Lawmakers in the Tri-State weigh in on debt bill ahead of vote

CINCINNATI — This Memorial Day, lawmakers are getting ready to go back to Washington D.C. to vote on a bill to avoid having the country default on its bills.

President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy call it a compromise. The bill is 99 pages long and some lawmakers WCPO spoke with on Monday tell us they haven't finished reading it in its entirety.

"I am very close," Rep. Greg Landsman (D-Cincinnati) said on if he's voting "yes" for the bill that is set for Wednesday night in the House. "We're in the process of rebuilding trust with the American people. It's good in that regard, and for somebody who's new but also for those who have been around, reading a bill this substantive is almost important. I do believe the country needs those of us who are bipartisan who are pragmatic to step up and get this done so that we don't default."

Defaulting on America is not an option.



It would be catastrophic: costing millions of Americans their jobs, driving up costs on all Americans, and undermining our national security. — Congressman Greg Landsman (@RepGregLandsman) May 29, 2023

The bill outlines how the U.S. would suspend the debt limit until 2025, which is just after the 2024 presidential election. It also caps government spending in 2024 and 2025, cuts $20 billion in new money to the IRS for the next two years, rescinds $30 billion in unspent Covid-19 money and increases work and age requirements for food assistance programs for low-income Americans.

"Folks should know that their social security, their Medicare if they're on Medicaid, if they get veteran's assistance those things will not be touched," said Landsman.

It's a deal Biden and McCarthy reached over the weekend. Some lawmakers, like Senator Mitch McConnel (R-Kentucky) are indicating on social media that they support the bill.

Today’s agreement ensures that a debt limit increase comes with serious steps to rein in Washington Democrats’ addiction to reckless spending. The Senate must act swiftly and pass this agreement without unnecessary delay.



Full statement: https://t.co/Kkh2VpeSIZ — Leader McConnell (@LeaderMcConnell) May 28, 2023

However, McConnell's Kentucky counterpart, Senator Rand Paul (R-Kentucky) said in part, "fake conservatives agree to fake spending cuts ... conservatives have been sold out once again!"

Fake conservatives agree to fake spending cuts. Deal will increase mandatory spending ~5%, increase military spending ~3%, and maintain current non-military discretionary spending at post-COVID levels. No real cuts to see here.



Conservatives have been sold out once again! — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) May 28, 2023

Ohio Senator J.D. Vance also shared a similar feeling saying, "The more I learn about this debt ceiling deal, the more I think it's bad news."

The more I learn about this debt ceiling deal, the more I think it’s bad news. https://t.co/XMkKu7kPU4 — J.D. Vance (@JDVance1) May 28, 2023

"I wanted a clean debt ceiling vote, and I would like a balanced budget, that is balanced based on us fixing the tax code, making sure the millionaires and billionaires and these mega-corporations are paying all of their taxes that's also what most Americans want," said Landsman.

Landsman said the reaction to what's in the bill from both sides of the political aisle signals not only a divided Congress, but a sign the bill is a bipartisan compromise.

Late Monday night, WCPO also spoke to Rep. Brad Wenstrup (R-Kentucky) for comment. Wenstrup's representative said he was still reading a bill, but Monday night he was a likely "yes" vote.

READ MORE

Congressman Greg Landsman introduces bill to cap cost of insulin for children

Biden, McCarthy reach debt limit agreement 'in principle'

Opponents on both sides of aisle to vote against debt limit agreement