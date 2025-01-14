'The ultimate goal ... is to bring them hope'| Tri-State groups sending supplies to California amid fires

BLUE ASH, Ohio — Local community members are working from thousands of miles away to provide essential items to those impacted by the devastating California fires.

Ben Williams, Matthew 25: Ministries' chief disaster relief officer, said they already have two trucks filled with supplies on the way.

"On this truck, in particular, we have 46 pallets," he said.

He said they expect to get three more on the way starting Wednesday. Donations fill the trucks with "daily essential items that people are in need of right now," Williams said.

"We have paper products and water, there are batteries here for those who have lost power and we have diapers," Williams said.

How you can help:



California fire officials said there have been more than 22,000 emergency responses, 40,000 acres burned, thousands of families displaced and at least 24 dead. Up-to-date information can be found on this website.

Matthew 25: Ministries' partners have boots on the ground. Williams said after speaking with them, it's evident this is "an ever-changing situation."

"For many, it's a lot worse than you see on TV," said John Heading, state director for Southern Ohio Baptist Disaster Relief.

Heading said his team plans to travel to California within the next few weeks.

"We provide a variety of services — emotional and spiritual trauma care from our chaplains, our feeding unit," he said. "We have a mobile shower and laundry unit. We have recovery units that could come in and help residents do personal property recovery. So we’re on standby on all of those things."

The fires are under investigation as crews continue fighting.

"The ultimate goal of that is bring them hope during such a difficult time to let them know that we’re with them throughout this entire process," said Williams.

